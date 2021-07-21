Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 8,478 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 16.23% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 11,317.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 46,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.

