Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 176,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Advantage Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth $10,629,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 19.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,389,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,076,000 after buying an additional 1,376,010 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth $11,477,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 60.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 63,756 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $791.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Advantage Solutions Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

