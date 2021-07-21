Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Northwest Natural as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Northwest Natural by 881.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

