Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of J & J Snack Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 460.78 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

