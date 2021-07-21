Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 17,694 Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Stepan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 2.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 2.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Stepan by 1.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 101.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $99.25 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.86.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $370,413.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

