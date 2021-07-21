Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 19,641 Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,641 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Hovnanian Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter worth $406,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOV opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.65. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $146.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $703.16 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

