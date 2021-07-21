Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 200,000 Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,388,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,095,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,960,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,475,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,025,000.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.