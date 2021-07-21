Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 208,701 Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 208,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.42% of Gores Metropoulos II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMII. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $10,791,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $12,375,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gores Metropoulos II stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

