Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 641.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $251.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.75. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $194.51 and a 1 year high of $252.38.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

