Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Holdings in BlackRock Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEK)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 12.91% of BlackRock Future Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Future Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,079,000.

NYSEARCA:BTEK opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.58. BlackRock Future Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

