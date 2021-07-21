Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Holdings in BlackRock Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEK)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2021

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 12.91% of BlackRock Future Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Future Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,079,000.

NYSEARCA:BTEK opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.58. BlackRock Future Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Future Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Future Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.