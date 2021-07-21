Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 12.39% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $423,000.

GTIP opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.62.

