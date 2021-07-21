Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 119,989 VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 119,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.73% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 253.4% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

SMB stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

