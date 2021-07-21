Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 232,528 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 232,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.84% of 26 Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,310,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,533,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,940,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADER opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

