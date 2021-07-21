Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

