Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,690 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.05% of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 121,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 23,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter.

IHY stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.81.

