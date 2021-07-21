Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 142.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,470,000 after acquiring an additional 94,829 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 321,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 206,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $153.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.32. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $113.04 and a 52 week high of $156.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.