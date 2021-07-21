Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) by 247.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,725 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OILK. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,006,000.

BATS:OILK opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.69.

