Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,138 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000.

PHYS opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

