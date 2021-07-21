Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.97 Million in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth about $986,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth about $13,701,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,972,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,479,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000.

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

