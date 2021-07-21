Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.98 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

