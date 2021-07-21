Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDACU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000.

Shares of SDACU opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.12.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

