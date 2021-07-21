Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,474,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,448,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,603,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,180,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,476,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRONU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

