Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 218,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.74% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCAP. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at $2,606,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at $888,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87.

In related news, Director Aman Kapadia sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Also, COO Trevor Barran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,054 shares of company stock worth $1,858,885.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

