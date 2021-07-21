Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $4,960,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $7,440,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $8,037,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

NASDAQ:CFFEU opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.