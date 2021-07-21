Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 69,077 Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.60% of Procure Space ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

UFO opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. Procure Space ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $32.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Procure Space ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Space ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.