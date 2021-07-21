Jane Street Group LLC Sells 2,288 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $427,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $1,020,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 70.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $66.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.48. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $70.47.

