Jane Street Group LLC Sells 43,044 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,044 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.60% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BKAG stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.