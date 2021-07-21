Jane Street Group LLC Sells 9,914 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.33% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 723.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,359,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000.

NYSEARCA CHIQ opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

