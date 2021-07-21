Jane Street Group LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 128,457 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 113.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $86,000.

NYSEARCA PXH opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.39.

