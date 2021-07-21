Jane Street Group LLC Takes $2.13 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.29. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

