Jane Street Group LLC Takes $2.16 Million Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of StepStone Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 2,255.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 223,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 41.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,800,000 after purchasing an additional 786,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,407,000. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.78.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

