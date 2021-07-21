Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 180,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 265.5% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $125,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $143,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 77.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FCT opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.54. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.0896 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

