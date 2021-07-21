Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $248,000.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

FRONU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRONU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.