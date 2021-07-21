Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 87,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $198,000. Derby & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 284,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 425,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 149,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $113,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $24.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39.

