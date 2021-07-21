Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.80% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 442.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 64,847 shares during the period.

KEMQ stock opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

