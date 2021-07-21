Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 186,422 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 523.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,422 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Black Knight worth $16,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Black Knight by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Black Knight by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Black Knight by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $303,849.09. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.56. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.