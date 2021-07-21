Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 20,698 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.87. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.79. The stock has a market cap of $206.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

