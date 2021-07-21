Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 375,151 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 344.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,151 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.08% of FOX worth $17,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FOX by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of FOX by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

