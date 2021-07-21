Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 616,934 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 616,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,671,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.14% of Under Armour as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.31. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.41.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

