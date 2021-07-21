Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 198.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,004 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.14% of Masimo worth $17,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in Masimo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,382,000 after buying an additional 157,425 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Masimo by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,221,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Masimo by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,012,000 after buying an additional 109,026 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Masimo by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,418,000 after buying an additional 130,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Masimo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,276,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MASI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $267.02 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.39.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.