Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,593 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.15% of The Mosaic worth $17,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

MOS stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

