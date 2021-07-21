Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223,110 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.13% of The Carlyle Group worth $17,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CG opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $48.44.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

