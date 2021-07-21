Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 379.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 686,368 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.17% of AGNC Investment worth $14,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after buying an additional 5,342,977 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,281.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,983,000 after buying an additional 2,213,011 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8,281.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,714,000 after buying an additional 1,818,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,918,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

