Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.60% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $15,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 437,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 71,896 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 192,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 90,101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1,055.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 105,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.01. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $31.81.

