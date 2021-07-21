Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 156,998 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 340.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,998 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.09% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $17,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.13.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.