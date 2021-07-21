Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 19,042 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,295 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $14,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,146,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $413,522,000 after buying an additional 191,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,442,000 after buying an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $162,007,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $116,346,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,997,000 after buying an additional 62,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.97 price target on BHP Group in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

