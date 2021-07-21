Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 41,129 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,129 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.05% of McKesson worth $16,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $318,658,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 173.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 653,442 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 581.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,653,000 after acquiring an additional 554,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after acquiring an additional 434,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,193. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

MCK opened at $194.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

