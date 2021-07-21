Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 98,266 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.17% of Gentex worth $14,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Gentex by 36.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

