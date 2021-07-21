Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,906 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $16,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE HDB opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

