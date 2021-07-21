Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Sun Life Financial worth $16,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLF. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 965,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,648,000 after purchasing an additional 201,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,707,000 after purchasing an additional 78,572 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

